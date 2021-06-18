The conductor of the last two editions of the Sanremo Festival is also insistently approached to conduct the next edition, as well as being the number one candidate for the Eurovision song contest 2022 … too bad he doesn’t know anything about it

After a succession of various names for the most important musical event of 2022 that will involve Italy in the first person, it seems that there will be Amadeus at the helm ofEurovision Song Contest 2022.

Moreover, even if the choice declared by the tenant after Sanremo 2021 was that he would have yielded the scepter, it seems that in Rai are managing to convince Amadeus to repeat himself in the role of Artistic Director for Sanremo 2022.

Sanremo 2022: Amadeus ter?

Amadeus is the man who the Rai would like a third time on stage for the Festival of Sanremo. Succeeding in a conduction like that of 2021 was not at all easy, nor taken for granted, but the results have been seen: a selection of singers in the competition who continue, after months, to remain in the rankings with their Sanremo songs, and a band winner, i Maneskin, which conquered Europe with theEurovision and now they are also landing overseas.

The launch of emerging artists who are now certainties of the music market; the rejuvenation of a event that in the past it has often been too distant from the audience of children, the main consumers of the music on the market; the inclusion of musical genres that until a couple of years ago would have been unthinkable to see on the stage of theAriston: Amadeus he achieved all this, and despite having declared that the one of 2021 would be his last Sanremo, we will most likely see him again as Director Artistic also in 2022.

In a few months Sanremo and Eurovision

According to the indiscretion launched by Blogo, it would seem that Amadeus has almost certainly been chosen as the conductor of the other great musical event that will involve Italy as the host country.

With the overwhelming victory of the Maneskin on all other European artists, theEurovision Song Contest will move from Rotterdam to Italy for the 2022 edition.

And since Amadeus is considered in part the proponent of the triumph of the Roman band, having brought them on the stage of theAriston despite not exactly embodying the typical Sanremo musicality, and thus winning the Festival thanks to the intuition of the conductor who chose them among the 26 big names, Amadeus will most likely be the conductor who will lead the most awaited musical evening ofEurope.

In short, if in some way Shut Up And Good has conquered theEurovision, it is also thanks to Amadeus, so it would not be so wrong if the conduct of the event were entrusted to him.

The problem however be very important: Amadeus and his staff it seems not having received any official communication. What game is Rai playing at? Anyone want to embarrass the conductor? If so, why?