PlayStation is slowly publishing very prominent games of its own in Pc and with this, reach a totally different audience or that consume video games in other ways. The question here is, how will this strategy affect the publication of titles in PS4 or PS5?

This topic was recently addressed by Helmen Hurst, the head honcho of PlayStation Studios Y Guerrilla Games and his answer is quite curious because one would think that, due to the recent behavior of the company, the transfer of games to Pc it would be much faster.

‘We are still in the early stages of our planning for PC. And Horizon Zero Dawn has been very successful. I think it shows that players outside the PlayStation ecosystem are keen to experience the incredible portfolio of games that PlayStation fans have enjoyed for years. ‘Helmen Hurst declared.

Steam page of PlayStation

It is good to know that there is an audience wanting to try experiences like Horizon zero dawnot the same Predator Hunting GroundsBut how soon will that transition come for PlayStation games to be on PC, too?

Not so fast, everything in good time and PlayStation games won’t be coming to PC so soon

‘But I want to emphasize that PlayStation will continue to be the best place to play our PlayStation Studios titles at launch. But we value PC gamers, and we will continue to look for the right times to launch each game. Bend Studio just released the PC version of Days Gone on May 18. That’s roughly two years after the release of PS4. ‘Herlmen Hurst added.

This should answer the question that many PC users ask themselves then, and it all boils down to waiting for Sony’s games division to make the best decision for a PC game release via Steam or also at Epic Games. Store.

For now, let’s remember that PlayStation Studios has at least 25 games planned for the next few years and there will surely be some exclusives, sequels or proposals with diversity values ​​for all tastes.

