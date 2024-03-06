In one of the broadcasts of his program, Rodrigo Gonzáles touched on the topic of investigations into Alfredo Benavides and compared him to Andrés Hurtado, ensuring that both “are involved in gruesome things.” This unleashed the discomfort of the brother of the popular 'JB', who does not rule out filing a legal complaint.

YOU CAN SEE: Jorge Benavides' home raided: why is his wife and brother Alfredo Benavides being investigated?

What did Rodrigo González say about Alfredo Benavides?

'Peluchín' attacked Benavides and assured: “Alfredo Benavides is like 'Chibolín', he is always involved in truculent…shady things. That's why they are friends, then. Tell me who your friends are and I'll tell you who you are. We didn't invent it. On TV there are those alliances, those little meetings. Why always with them? Where the trick is, those names always appear“, held.

What did Alfredo Benavides respond to Rodrigo González's statements?

The imitator Alfredo Benavides expressed his annoyance at the attacks received from the presenter Rodrigo Gonzalezknown as 'Peluchín', and did not rule out taking legal measures in this regard.

“In a few days I'm going to respond to 'Peluchín', but not on the cameras. Will I take legal action? I can't say it right now. I have always been a very respectful person with the Lord Rodrigo GonzalezI've never had any problems with it, but When things go too far, you have to consult other people to see what happens.“, heldBenavides.

'Peluchin' harshly criticizes Alfredo Benavides. Photo: LR composition/Willax capture/broadcast

Why are Alfredo Benavides and Karin Marengo, 'JB's' partner, involved in an investigation for money laundering?

In November 2021,Alfredo Benavideswas accused of the alleged crime ofmoney launderingand having ties to a criminal organization related toCarlos Burgos Horna, former mayor of San Juan de Lurigancho. The Prosecutor's Office began an investigation against Benavides after he appeared as the owner of several properties, which could not be justified because he does not have sufficient financial support in his bank accounts. In that sense, prosecutor Leidi Gálvez Sánchez explained that the comedian appears as the owner of these properties:

A land in Huaral that he supposedly acquired for the sum of one million soles, money that would have been provided by Carlos Burgos

An apartment in Miraflores valued at $400,000, along with an $8,500 vehicle.

YOU CAN SEE: Prosecutor's Office raided Jorge Benavides' house for investigation against his brother Alfredo Benavides

After that, the Prosecutor's Office found a witness and assured thatBurgos Hornawas the one who bought these goods in the name ofAlfredo Benavides.It should be noted that the authorities also involvedKarin Marengo Núñezwife of Jorge Benavides, in the case.

According to the thesis of Leidi Gálvez Sánchez, Alfredo Benavides and 'JB''s wife acquired properties with illicit money from the management of the former mayor of the San Juan de Lurigancho district in the period 2014-2017. “Through a money loan that Benavides' sister-in-law (Karin Marengo Núñez) made, with an additional fee, Carlos Burgos acquired a property in Trujillo that would also have been registered in the name of Alfredo Benavides,” said the prosecutor.Leidi Gálvez.

#Alfredo #Benavides #sue #39Peluchín39 #ensuring #quotHe39s #involved #shady #thingsquot