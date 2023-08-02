Are you also looking forward to the 2026 F1 season? Not only because it might be exciting, but also because many beautiful car brands are participating. We mention Ford, Ferrari, Mercedes, Alpine/Renault, Audi, McLaren, Aston Martin and Honda. We seem to be exchanging Alfa Romeo for Audi, but we are not getting rid of the Italian brand that quickly.

Alfa Romeo has been the title sponsor of Sauber’s F1 team since 2017. The car brand therefore has no technical input into the team, which runs with a Ferrari customer engine. From 2026, the Sauber F1 team will be taken over by Audi, where they will build the engines in-house. From then on, Alfa Romeo would also disappear from F1.

But Alpha does not give up. The brand wants to remain active in motorsport. Alternatives are therefore already being sought, such as a possible collaboration with Stellantis brother Peugeot in the WEC. But the Italians actually do not want to turn their back on F1 yet. That is why Alfa Romeo would have sat down with the Haas F1 team in May this year. Alfa would like to be on the cars of Hülkenberg and Magnussen from next year.

Will Alfa Romeo build F1 engines for Haas?

Haas would have indicated that the same construction as Alfa had at Sauber is not possible. Haas therefore wants to keep the team name itself. According to the Italian branch of Motorsport.com Alfa Romeo would therefore now see if they can give the Ferrari engine an Alfa badge. It’s not the same as Ford and Red Bull, because Ford brings technical knowledge for the F1 engines. Alfa Romeo would not do that at Haas. The news has not yet been confirmed by either party.

Alfa Romeo used to build F1 engines. During the first two official F1 seasons, Alfa Romeo had its own team that successively won Farina and Fangio. It then took until 1979 for Alfa to return to F1. Unfortunately, it was not as successful as in the beginning. In 1978, the Brabham F1 team finished third in the Constructors’ Championship with Alfa’s 3.0-litre twelve-cylinder engine. This V12 was also in the Brabham BT46 that Gordon Murray converted into for one race fan car.