The Spanish team has started its journey in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on the right foot. The team led by Jorge Vilda won 3-0 in their debut against Costa Rica, a score that could have been higher due to the multiple chances available to the Spanish, including a missed penalty by Jenni Hermoso.
Beyond the result, the proper name was that of Alexia Putellas. The current Ballon d’Or came to this World Cup to lead the team, but in the first game he stayed on the bench.
Why didn’t Alexia Putellas play as a starter in the debut of Spain vs Costa Rica?
Alexia has been sidelined for practically the entire season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee. However, the midfielder has already played in the last games of the season with Barcelona and also in the friendlies prior to this World Cup, although she has not played any full game since his reappearance.
The fact that Alexia was a substitute against Costa Rica and only played 15 minutes is because Jorge Vilda and his coaching staff do not want to force his inclusion in the eleven. In fact, once the Spanish team arrived in New Zealand, Alexia was working outside of his teammates to recover the competitive level, but without forcing. Everyone in the team knows the importance of Alexia and they don’t want to risk the least with her.
Will Alexia Putellas start against Zambia?
Next Wednesday, the Spanish team will play the second game of the group stage of this World Cup against the Zambian team, and the big unknown is whether Alexia will start. There is still time for the game to be played, but today it is most likely that Alexia will start again from the bench and have minutes in the second half.
However, we will have to keep an eye on her evolution in the coming days, because if both Jorge Vilda and the coaching staff and the medical staff consider that Alexia is 100%, it would not be a surprise if she started playing.
When does the Spanish team play?
City: Auckland, New Zealand
Stadium: Eden Park
Date: Wednesday July 26, 2023
Schedule: 9:30 in Spain, 4:30 in Argentina and 1:30 in Mexico
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Alexia #Putellas #play #match #World #Cup #group #stage #Spain #Zambia
Leave a Reply