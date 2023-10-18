‘At the bottom there is room’ has its fans hooked on the new couples that were formed: July with Benjamín and ‘Jimmy’ with Dolores, who kissed in episode 327 of the famous América TV series. However, the cousins ​​still have feelings for the Montalbán brothers, which could harm their recent relationships. In the trailer for episode 328, we can see that Alessia is about to tell ‘Charito’s’ niece that ‘Cris’ is in love with her. Will he be able to do it?

To find out what will happen to these young couples of ‘AFHS’ and if the young Montalbán will tell July everything, keep reading our complete and detailed guide with all the information about the series.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 328 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When is chapter 328 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ released?

‘There is room 10 at the back’ will premiere its chapter 328 TODAY, Wednesday, October 18, 2023. According to the preview of this new episode, ‘Jimmy’ will meet Alessia and she will try to talk to him, while Cristóbal will arrive sadly at his house after seeing July with Benjamín. Given this, her sister will go talk to ‘Charito’s’ niece, who confessed that she is still in love with ‘Cris’, so the young Montalbán could tell her that he also has feelings for her.

What time to watch chapter 328 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Episode 328 ‘There is room at the bottom’ can be seen from 8.40 pm (Peruvian time). If you follow the América TV series outside the national territory and do not want to miss this exciting episode, here we leave you the schedules for other Latin American countries and Spain:

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 pm in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States (Pacific)

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 pm in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 pm in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day).

‘Jimmy’ and July kissed with Dolores and Benjamín, respectively, in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’. Photo: composition LR/América TV

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is room’ LIVE?

The Peruvian channel in charge of broadcasting season 10 of ‘There is room at the bottom’ is America TV in its prime time, Monday through Friday. Below, we leave you a list with the numbers in which you can tune in to the famous series according to the operator you have contracted:

DIRECTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room 10’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

season 10 of ‘There is room at the bottom’ It is available ONLINE and for FREE, since America TV offers the option to watch it LIVE from its official website and its América tvGO application, which you can download on any device. On this platform, you will also find all the chapters of the previous installments of the series.