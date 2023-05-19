whatJimmy and Alessia Will they be parents in “Al fondo hay sitio”? For a few weeks now, the América Televisión series has been showing scenes that could anticipate the arrival of a baby that would unite the Gonzales with the Maldini-Montalbán; however, everything had remained in small slips and nothing more, at least until now. According to a new advance of chapter 223, a romantic date could end in a night of pleasure and alcohol would put the hot drop of the evening.

Specifically, we see that Jimmy and Alessia are at Francesca’s restaurant, enjoying a good plate of food by candlelight. However, they go from declaring sincere feelings to passionate kisses. “They will be carried away by love,” says the voiceover. Is a new ‘chiquitingo’ coming? From the expressions on the faces of the boys, it seems that Diego’s place will become a nest of passions.

