Alejandra Baigorria is living one of the best stages of her life. The 'Blonde from Gamarra'She is very successful with her clothing company and will marry Said Palao after several years of relationship. However, will they make it to the altar this year? Find out all the details in this note.

What did Alejandra Baigorria say about her future wedding with Said Palao?

Alejandra Baigorria returned to Lima after her vacation in Philippines with Said Palao and gave an interview to America Shows in advance of the premiere of 'This is war'. The model gave details of her upcoming marriage with the athlete, answering the question of whether she will get married this year or if she will decide to wait.

“No, this year I don't think we'll get married. I have to do quite a few things. The church and all that is separated well in advance and I have to see when there is availability for the one I want and accommodate the times I want”Baigorria pointed out.

Will Alejandra Baigorria televise her wedding?

The businesswoman said that she hopes to have a “big” wedding and be able to celebrate that moment with her closest family and friends, so she would have no problem with them broadcasting her marriage live.

“I don't know if I want a televised wedding. But whether it's televised or not, they're going to show it anyway. So, let's see how we do it. I do want it to be big and it doesn't bother me that it's televised and that 'Cut' whatever you have to 'cut'. I don't care.”Baigorria said.

What did users say about the engagement of Ale Baigorria and Said Palao?

The video of the requestIt already has 16,000 likes. And, in the comments, his followers sent many congratulations to the couple who will be getting married soon. Added to this, his industry colleagues such asPatricio Parodi, Ignacio Baladán, Austin Palao, Flavia Laosamong others, were also present with their greetings and good wishes.

“May you always be happy Ale, you deserve it”, “I can't get over Ale's little face”, “Always with God's blessing”were some of the user comments, as well.

Ale showed the gold engagement ring. Photo: Instagram / Said Palao

What was Sergio Baigorria's curious question to his daughter after learning of her engagement?

Sergio Baigorria told on his Instagram how Ale' and Said announced their engagement: “They called me early because of the time difference. Alejandra told me: 'Dad, we have news to give you.' My little daughter had a happy face. “he said at the beginning.

Afterwards, the mayor of Chaclacayo said that he asked his daughter this question: “I answered: 'Are you going to make me a grandfather?'. She said: 'No, dad.' And she told me her love story… “I love my daughter, you are a wonderful woman, congratulations, Said, a hug.”