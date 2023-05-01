A question runs through Buenos Aires. She swarms in gossip and twisted minds, in the media that silence her and intermediaries that yell at her, in dark whiskey shops and on the Boca pitch: what if Alberto Fernández resigned?

It’s obvious: no president relishes the opprobrium of retiring early; there is little more overt evidence of failure. Except that Fernández has already shown it without a doubt: his enemies, his former allies, his few allies, his colleagues and even his four friends are clear that his presidency was a fiasco —and that’s why days ago he gave up seeking re-election. But sinking alone is not the same as sinking the ship in a grand gesture: burning the ships, showing once again that courteousness does not take away the heat.

Let’s recap: four years ago, when the government of former Mauricio Macri was dying, Fernández Alberto was a former Kirchnerist official who had become a harsh critic of Kirchnerism and wanted —he later confessed— that the nearby Peronist government would lend him the embassy in Madrid: the palace is very charming and in the city you eat well and meet people. It was then that his former boss, former president Fernández Cristina, tweeted that Fernández Alberto would be his candidate for president and she herself would be his vice president. It was pampa democracy in all its splendor: the boss had spoken and there was no more to talk about. Months later, the disastrous government of Macri handed over the elections to them and they took office. From that day on, Vice President Fernández never stopped undermining President Fernández: she looked at him with disgust, criticized him in public, forced him to fire several ministers, prevented him from governing and, between the two of them and their fight, they produced this situation even more disastrous.

Argentina is a country on the edge, always on the edge, even more on the edge. It is estimated that half of its citizens receive some alms from the State, that 45% live below the poverty line and that more than four million people do not eat what they need. In Buenos Aires, where more and more people are sleeping on the streets and the expensive restaurants are more and more crowded and the bad mood grows, inflation is close to European levels, only here it is monthly what it is annual there. (The bills are an example of time-honored nonsense: the highest value is 1,000 pesos, which a few days ago were three dollars and now are two. So any cash operation involves bags, backpacks of money. And seven years ago the bills Argentine governments do not want to issue bills with more figures so that their peso does not appear to be worth less. Governing, they continue to believe, is a matter of appearances and stories. Although in 2016, when this 1,000 bill was launched, a dollar was worth 15 pesos and the day before yesterday it was worth almost 500, 33 times more: it’s not easy to hide Now, in a bold gesture, they announce the launch of a larger bill for some day more or less soon, tremendous audacity: it will be 2,000 pesos, around four dollars —today) .

Because of all this –and so many other things–, the executive power was filed down and limited so much that there is almost nothing left. President Fernández is a mummy without a pyramid. But he treasures that last weapon: quitting. He wouldn’t give up that much either: he only has seven months of anxiety ahead of him. But, if he did, Vice President Fernández should replace him and take over the wreck: stop being an outraged commentator on her own government and exercise it, be the ultimate face of the disaster. Unless she, suspicious as always, slippery, she decided not to accept it and give up too: in that case, her end would not be sinking but flight. In either case, her career would be over once and for all.

They say —but how do you know— that Fernández Alberto is considering the possibility while a thread of drool runs down his left corner: temptation made saliva. It would be the sweetest revenge: taking with him the author of her great defeat, manipulating the great manipulator. And it would also be a personal claim: to show all those who take him for a fool that their grandmothers—or even his grandfathers—will be even dumber. And he could even, to finish making up his mind, disguise it as Service to the Homeland: free her forever from her black shadow and all her entourage, including a son who, to make it clear, is called Máximo —and he intends to inherit the throne of his parents. .

Fernández Alberto is clear that he does not have much time: if he decides —something that was never easy for him—, he must do so before the end of June. He finally has, after enduring so much, the chance to give a change of direction, turn the table around, say here I am. The personal cost would be significant; personal satisfaction would be too, and he’s got the old Service trick. It should not be easy to make the decision, but not impossible either. He had to take several tougher ones in these years and, just in case, he didn’t hit any of them.