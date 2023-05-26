Yesterday the release date of the movie was finally revealed. alan wake 2a game that has been expected for years and that finally Remedy Entertainment will launch it by the end of this year. And although the gameplay promises a lot, fans are already wondering if it will have a Latin American localization, since the first part has prominent voices.

For now, there is somewhat bittersweet news, because on the official video game page it has been confirmed that there will be many languages ​​available, including the Spanish that is used in this part of the world, although that goes only for subtitles and interface. For its part, the Spanish selected for the voices is the one spoken in Europe, with Latin being ruled out.

This decision has not remained final, since some dubbings are usually confirmed with a certain time delay, but there is also the factor that Xbox He helped with the publication of the first installment, which is why there is a dubbing of the original and the remaster as well. On the other hand, Epic Games is who now finances the project, so things can change.

Remember that alan wake 2 the next one is released October 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and pc.

Via: Remedy Entertainment

Editor’s note: This game arrives just to be the horror release of the year, just like the remaster from almost two years ago. The truth is that the continuation of the saga promises to be cult for many.