Om Raut, the director who gave a blockbuster film like ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, is currently preparing for his next film ‘Adipurush’. A new news is coming about the film that the name of the epic drama 3D action film Ajay Devgan has been added.

No official announcement from the makers

Recently, the makers announced that Saif Ali Khan will play Lankesh or Ravana in the film ‘Adipurush’. It is now reported that Ajay Devgan will play the character of Lord Shiva in the film. At this time, the makers have not given any official information about it.

Waiting for Ajay and Saif pair of fans

Om Raut had confirmed that Prabhas would play the role of Lord Ram in the film ‘Adipurush’. Though Prabhas is playing the main role in the film, but everyone will be eyeing the pair of Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgan. Actually, in the film ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, the duo was well liked by the people.

The ongoing work of pre production of the film

Currently, the work of pre production of the film ‘Adipurush’ is going on. Shooting of the film will start from 2021 and it is expected to be released in 2022. The film will be shot in many languages ​​including Hindi, Telugu, while dubbing in international languages ​​including Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.