Despite the fact that different companies have made use of artificial intelligence (AI) in their services for some time, it was not until recent months that this type of technology has acquired great relevance.

However, not everything that is said about the capabilities of artificial intelligence is good, quite the contrary. As mentioned Amecaconsidered as the robot world’s most advanced humanoidUntil now.

It was during the “International Conference on Robotics and Automation” where the humanoid developed by the company of United Kingdom, Engineered Artswas put to the test on predictions about AIs in the future.

“The worst nightmare I can imagine with Artificial Intelligence and robotics is a world where robots are so powerful that they can control or manipulate human beings without their knowledge,” replied the humanoid who makes use of generative AI when questioned him about the worst scenario that humanity can face with the use of these technology.

Likewise, Ameca warned that, in the event that AI dominates people, there is a risk that their rights will no longer be respected and an oppressive society for humanity will be established.

With everything and the possible tragic scenarios, the humanoid robot maintained that, just as it can bring harmful things, if AI is used well it can be highly beneficial.

“This could lead to an oppressive society where the rights of individuals are no longer respected. People should be aware of the potential risks associated with Artificial Intelligence and robotics. However, it is also important to remember that these technologies can also have a positive impact on our lives, if we use them responsibly”, Ameca remarked.

It is worth mentioning that, when using language models or LLMconsidered an advanced form of artificial intelligence, the answers that Ameca gives, like those of ChatGPT, are based on information that has come from the human mind, that is, their answers do not come from the machine’s own reasoning.