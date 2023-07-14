Of Elena Giovanna Bignami

The scientific journal Science dedicates a monograph to the hottest topic of the moment. Many questions but no answers. Just a contribution to better understand

There have been tremendous advances in the development and application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to science and society. But will AI eclipse humans, or will we find a way to collaborate safely and fairly, allowing us to go further?

To these and other questions it tries to give not answers but contributions to help us better understand the special issue that Science wanted to dedicate to the hottest topic of the moment. Some authors in various scientific articles and in different fields underline the progress of new technologies and in particular of Artificial Intelligence (AI) evaluating its field of application, the possible diffusion and also technical, legal and ethical problems

.

Racial variables Some studies have shown that AI models can infer racial variables, albeit in broad and simple categories, directly from medical images (such as chest x-rays and cardiac ultrasounds), despite no known specific racial correlations in clinical diagnostic images. See also New Year's Eve: "good" resolutions that are actually bad for your health

James Zou and colleagues state that “AI’s ability to predict racial variables from medical images could be useful for monitoring health disparities and ensure that the algorithms perform well in different populations.” Matthew DeCamp and Charlotta Lindvall point out how assessing variables that use AI in health care has tended to remove bias from datasets, analyzes or in AI development teams. However, to reduce or eliminate bias in AI you need to remove the sel variablesection



And

in the numbers fed to AI algorithms.

Machine learning to decipher how animals communicate In another study, Rutz and collaborators state that Machine Learning-ML (a branch of AI) could be used to decipher animal communication systems with consequent potential benefits in animal welfare.

Controlled game systems In the fourth contribution, attention is placed on how AI can further investigate its application in controlled gaming systems

to improve the capabilities of «Problem Solving», which can then be applied in the real world with subsequent benefit, i.e. as a primordial simulation.

Generative AI and copyright During a comparison of the use of «generative AI»

Pamela Samuelson underlines how there may be substantial variations in the future in the dissemination and therefore in the use of AI following various legal actions by artists c

orrelated to copyright due to the ever-increasing development and diffusion of this type of AI, such as the application that generates videos, images, audios and texts. See also Sma, a stop in Turin for 'SMAnia di sport' with expert advice

Economic inequalities Some economics scholars also argue that AI systems can increase inequalities between people in this field. Ajay Agrawal and collaborators, on the other hand, draw attention to the consequences ofapplication of AI in the labor market assuming a reduction of the ever growing gap between the different social and economic conditions of different citizens. In fact, they think that through the creation of codified and easy-to-use models, too less skilled workers could start carrying out activities that previously required specialized trainingand therefore not easily accessible to everyone.

The role in the field of infectious diseases In a review, Wong underlines how AI and ML have given a significant boost to research

in the field of infectious diseases, leading to an ever more complete and profound understanding of the pathological mechanisms of infections and thus the development of new drugs.

Chemicals management Bing Huang, on the other hand, focuses on the crucial role that ML could play as software that can routinely handle exotic chemicals and formulations within laboratories with relative autonomycalling it the “functional theory of fate” – fundamental in chemical and materials science due to its relatively high predictive power. See also Ten false myths (and just as many truths) about skin cancer. Diagnosis, therapies

Robots in medicine Also, there are different interpretations of using AI for

sophisticated robots in the medical field, which could carry out precise and real-time diagnostic images and therefore assist clinicians during surgical interventions.

Prosthesis and rehabilitation Finally, the use of AI in the prosthetic-rehabilitative field it could generate more and more advanced devices so as to create personalized medicine and assistanceup to AI-based prostheses that work uniformly with humans.

*Professor of Anesthesia and Intensive Care, University of Parma; Artificial Intelligence expert of the Italian Society of Anesthesia Analgesia Resuscitation and Intensive Care