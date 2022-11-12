Ahmed Shaaban (Sharm El-Sheikh)

The African continent is actively participating in the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Summit, as this year’s summit is the “Africa Summit”, and the opportunity should be used to convey its voices and press for funding and for the commitment of rich countries to their commitments to reduce emissions.

COP27 highlights the special circumstances and needs of the continent that need to strike a balance between addressing climate change and achieving economic growth, in order to face the problems of food security and poverty, and achieve development. Environmental scientists and experts in African affairs assured the Union that Africa has suffered and was affected by climate changes that were not the cause of it, and that COP27 is a real opportunity to achieve the continent’s goals to face the repercussions of the climate crisis.

pollution

Dr. Mostafa Murad, Head of the Environmental Quality Sector at the Egyptian Ministry of Environment, pointed out that the impacts of the African continent on emissions resulting from global warming affecting climate changes are less than 4% of the global percentage, and therefore the African continent is one of the areas most affected by climate changes.

According to reports, Africa contributes to only 2 to 3% of carbon dioxide emissions from energy and industrial sources, and yet it bears the consequences of global pollution. It has witnessed temperature increases of about 0.7 degrees Celsius in most parts of the continent, which appeared in the images of disasters. Naturally severe droughts, such as in Somalia and North Africa, and rainy seasons that cause catastrophic floods and floods, such as Sudan and South Africa.

The environment official added, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that the African continent is not only exposed to desertification or floods, but is exposed to some other climatic influences, especially in the western coast along the Atlantic Ocean, which is subject to internal and external migration of a large number of people, due to the environmental and health impact. The rise in sea levels, and the rise in water temperature, which affects marine organisms.

Financing and Adaptation

Since Egypt is the host country for “COP27” with wide participation from the countries of the continent, Murad expressed his hope that there will be some measures and policies that can be implemented, on top of which is the provision of funding for policies and actions of adaptation and mitigation of the effects that may occur from climate change, to achieve Africa’s dream in confronting it. .

A decent life for Africa

During the summit, Egypt launched the “A decent life for Africa that is resilient to climate change” initiative, which aims to mitigate climate change, enhance the resilience of rural communities, and improve their adaptive capacity, while following a low-carbon development path, applying green building standards and solar lighting. For streets, government buildings, and biogas units.

global interest

Ambassador Dr. Salah Halima, Vice-President of the Egyptian-African Council, explained that COP27 is one of the most important conferences that receive global attention due to the impact of climate change and its repercussions on the Middle East and African countries in particular, which are considered more affected and less responsible for carbon emissions. He added to Al-Ittihad that Africa suffers from economic and social problems, conflicts and wars, which makes its economies need support and assistance, in addition to climate changes, which add to these economies other damages, making them in more difficult circumstances and more severe crises.

Fulfillment of commitments

The Vice-President of the Egyptian-African Council noted that the main problems related to climate change greatly affect African countries in particular, whether they are fires, floods or droughts, and therefore there is a need to alleviate this suffering, which requires close cooperation and contribution by the countries that caused these problems. To lift these damages, he pointed out that the COP27 conference seeks to implement these pledges and commitments now.