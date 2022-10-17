Home page World

Of: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

It’s getting colder in Bavaria’s swimming pools (symbol image). © IMAGO / biky

Swim a few lengths before work and go to the fun pool with the family at the weekend: For many, going to the pool is a leisure activity. The energy crisis is hitting the industry hard.

Munich/Stuttgart – Cold saunas, empty slides, expensive tickets: The reality is dreary for many leisure pools in Germany. Because of the energy crisis, many pools would have to limit their offerings and in some cases also charge more admission, said Necdet Mantar, chairman of the public pools working group in Baden-Württemberg and head of the Reutlingen pools.

Double the gas bill for some bathrooms

The high energy costs are driving up expenditure: According to a survey by the German Press Agency, some pool managers expect the gas bill to be twice as high. Others are saving to prevent the cities and municipalities from forcing them to close. The temperature was also recently turned down in Bavaria’s baths, and all saunas in Munich were closed.

The sauna in the “Stadionbad Ludwigsburg” has also been closed since the summer and the water temperatures are lower. According to the bath, the steps served to implement the energy saving plan of the city of Ludwigsburg, which wants to reduce its natural gas consumption by 20 percent and thus avoid a gas shortage. “We want to see that all citizens get through the winter well,” said a spokeswoman for the “Stadionbad Ludwigsburg”.

Measures of this type are not an isolated case, according to the working group for public baths in Baden-Württemberg. “The energy crisis is hitting us very hard,” Mantar said. He assumes that from the turn of the year, visitors will have to make do with five to ten percent higher admission prices in most pools.

Ten euros more entry per guest: Bad is now rowing back

The “Badkap” in Albstadt (Zollernalbkreis) was charging ten euros more per guest. “I think that’s questionable,” says Mantar. Such an energy surcharge is an exception in the industry. A spokeswoman for “Badkaps” emphasized that only the higher gas prices had been passed on. The institution expected an additional monthly fee of 350,000 euros. Because the gas prices are now a little lower, the spa will lower the energy surcharge to EUR 3.70 from mid-October.

So far, leisure pools have hardly turned the price screw. According to a spokeswoman, no price increases are planned for the time being in the large “Rulantica” water park in the Ortenau district. A visit to the Europabad in Karlsruhe is up to one euro more expensive in November. The gas price for the facility has increased sevenfold and the electricity price has increased fivefold, said a spokeswoman.

Price increases alone will probably not be enough to cover costs

Others anticipated the crisis months ago. According to the management, tickets at the “Fildorado” adventure pool near Stuttgart were already 50 cents more expensive in the spring. A further increase of two euros for adults is due in mid-October. “You can’t absorb the increases in energy costs with such price increases,” said managing director Felix Schneider. One is currently driving “on sight” and hoping for economic aid for the pools.

Markus Matz from the management of “Aquarado” in Bad Krozingen (Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald district) is also demanding financial support. In his bathroom, guests have been paying three to four percent more since September, and further increases are possible from January. So far, attempts have been made to relieve children and families.

According to the working group, higher prices hardly help to cover the costs anyway. Some are therefore opting for the closure of the outdoor pools, such as the Heidenheim “Hellensteinbad Aquarena” and the “Wunnebad” in Winnenden. Without the 50-meter outdoor pool, the pool would have an estimated 50,000 euros more per month, the pool manager hopes. (cg with dpa)

