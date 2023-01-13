Ever since the new upcoming reboot of the Fantastic Four the most disparate names were mentioned in an attempt to guess who could have played the members of the famous superhero team. Among the various members of the team, the one that most intrigues is certainly Reed Richards which, after its appearance in the last Doctor Strangecomes to three appearances on the big screen.

After many other names have been made it seems that this time the hottest one for the role of Mr Fantastic be that of Adam Driverthe actor of Kylo Ren would be front and center to play the highly intelligent superhero. Having already been seen as an antagonist in the trilogy Disney Of Star Wars this would not be the actor’s first collaboration with the US multinational and it certainly makes his choice more likely.

The production of the reboot is still far away, marked for February 2025 will see the director Matt Shakmanwho has already worked on Wanda Vision while Jeff Kaplan And Ian Springerfeathers behind Disaster Wedding, will take care of the script. Also Jeff Sneidera well-known insider, spoke of the high probability of seeing Adam Driver in the role of Reed Richards but it seems it was just a rumor due to his fitting perfectly with the character.