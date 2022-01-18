After the recent news of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft now comes the comment about the CEO of the company Bobby Kotick, at the center of the recent scandal concerning the conduct at work. His position was recently confirmed directly by Microsoft in an official statement, which reveals what the fate of the CEO will be.

With the recent news regarding Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, now comes confirmation that Bobby Kotick will remain as CEO of the company, but will then have to respond directly to Phil Spencer once the transaction is finalized. The official statement reported by Microsoft, translated into Italian, is therefore the following:

Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard, and he and his team will remain focused on leading efforts to further strengthen the company’s culture and accelerate business growth. Once the deal is closed, Activision Blizzard’s business section will report directly to Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming.

This decision, also in light of Spencer’s recent statements regarding Kotick’s conduct during the scandal, leaves the field open to possible measures that the CEO of Microsoft Gaming can take, especially given the lawsuits currently still pending. A few months ago, Activision shareholders themselves officially called for Kotick’s resignation, following the workplace harassment scandal.

Confirmed: Bobby Kotick will remain as CEO of Activision Blizzard after its acquisition by Microsoft.https://t.co/HWn5XqfkoM pic.twitter.com/qKCCW8LTzY – VGC (@VGC_News) January 18, 2022

The situation then arises very sensitive regarding the future of the company and CEO Kotick, who for the moment continues to hold his office, despite the accusations that occurred during 2021. Kotick himself expressed his thoughts on the acquisition, without however mentioning the scandal currently underway.

His words, translated, are as follows:

For more than 30 years our incredibly talented teams have created some of the most successful games. The combination of Activision Blizzard’s world-class talent and extraordinary franchises with technology, distribution, access to talent, ambitious vision, shared commitment to the game and inclusion of Microsoft will help ensure our continued continuation. success in an increasingly competitive sector.

We just have to wait for new official communications from Microsoft, which has yet to officially finalize the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.