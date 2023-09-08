Home page politics

In order to persuade Russia to return to the grain agreement with Ukraine, possible concessions have been considered for weeks. Now a letter from UN Secretary General Guterres is known.

New York – After the Russian termination of the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain, UN Secretary-General António Guterres wants to save the deal with concessions to Moscow.

In a letter seen by the German Press Agency, Guterres suggested to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Moscow could be reconnected to the international financial communications network Swift with the establishment of a subsidiary by the sanctioned Russian Agricultural Bank for certain payments.

This means that the export of fertilizers and some agricultural products from Russia can be made possible again within 30 days. The “Bild” newspaper first reported on the letter.

More suggestions in the letter

In the letter, dated Aug. 28, Guterres makes three other suggestions to enable these Russian exports. It is about insuring Russian ships for export, unfreezing the frozen assets of fertilizer companies in Europe and allowing Russian ships to enter European ports. The letter indirectly reveals that the United Nations is working with the EU to secure these concessions.

As early as the summer, the EU was considering the possibility of tolerating Russia’s circumvention of the sanctions by founding a subsidiary. This was intended to convince Russia to allow the export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea again. The deal, reached in the summer of 2022 and currently suspended by the Kremlin, was seen as a milestone in easing rising grain prices as millions faced starvation.

At the same time as the contract, the export of fertilizer and food from Russia was also decided in a second agreement. From then on, however, Moscow complained that it could not export anything because of the sanctions. According to the UN, fertilizer is also crucial for preventing a global hunger crisis. According to the information, fertilizer prices on the world market were at times 250 percent higher than before the war.

“Improve food security worldwide”

“The United Nations is not trying to reward Russia. We are trying to improve food security worldwide. Our goals are purely humanitarian in nature,” UN circles told the German Press Agency. They emphasized that UN chief Guterres had always sharply condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In the past, Moscow has often described the Secretary-General’s stance as partisan and pro-Western.

The EU Commission did not want to comment on the details of cooperation with the United Nations on Friday. However, a spokesman confirmed that the EU has expressed openness to Russia via the UN to find a more permanent, more constructive solution through a designated subsidiary of the Russian Agricultural Bank, Swift payments in line with EU sanctions on agri-food deals enabled.

EU sanctions provide for exceptions

Basically, the EU sanctions are not aimed at the transport of agricultural products between Russia and third countries. For example, there are derogations to allow Russian ships access to EU ports, as a rule, if this is necessary for the purchase, import or transport of agricultural and food products. Since December 2022 there has also been an exception that makes it possible to approve food and fertilizer transactions with sanctioned persons.

All of this reflects the fact that it is not the EU sanctions, but Russia’s ruthless policies that are endangering global food security. Another spokesman also emphasized that work is continuing to develop alternative transport routes for grain from Ukraine. Russia’s goal is to replace Ukrainian products with Russian ones on the world market. dpa