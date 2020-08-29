Highlights: 23 senior Congress leaders wrote a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi

The ‘committee’ to which the leaders, who have raised the flag of disagreement in the Congress, are telling their victory, it may prove to be a turnaround. There has been a good debate on the letter in the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). During this time there was talk of the ‘promise’ of a panel which would take decisions together. But sources say that no such panel should be formed according to the total that took place in the meeting. That is, the ‘rebellious’ leader of the Congress, who is telling his victory, can actually be a sham. This may widen the gap between the party rather than widening it.

Sources said that no such panel was agreed upon and no action was taken on it. Two points must be noted. There was a demand to form a committee to help the Congress President, but it is not seen to be linked to the CWC meeting. Sources said, a panel to weaken the Congress President cannot be formed by giving strength in the hands of some members. At most, a group of advisors can be formed.

Two streams face to face in Congress

A source said, “There is no proposal of such a committee. And if action is taken on that demand it will be an advisory board which is common in the political party.” This stance of the Congress comes at a time when many of the leaders who express open dissent- Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal are standing on their stand. They demand that the CWC elections be held.

The party’s explanation for the alleged panel has come after the leaders who wrote it had told them the victory of their agenda. One leader said that the principle of ‘collective decision’ was severely criticized at the CWC meeting. This leader said that the powers of the president cannot be reduced.

Congress enjoying the viral video

On one hand, Ghulam Nabi Azad is adamant on the demand for elected CWC. On the other hand, a video posted on social media has become the cause of a ruckus among Congress leaders. In this video, Ghulam Nabi is seen as the chairman who was extending a proposal in the 2018 AICC session in which the Congress President was given the ‘right’ to constitute the CWC.