The Senate of the Republic of Mexico gave the green light on September 25 to a momentous Law that will allow the transformation of the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP), a fundamental document that cannot be overlooked in the lives of Mexican citizens.

This modification marks a milestone in official identification, equating the curp with the weight and relevance of the National Electoral Institute (INE) and the passport.

The CURP, which was previously a purely alphanumeric identification, will now undergo a significant metamorphosis. In addition to personal data such as name, date and place of birth, the CURP will incorporate advanced security elements, such as photography, fingerprints and digital signature.

This change consolidates its status as an official full identification document, supported by article 76, which establishes that “The curp with photo is an official identification document, which provides full proof of the identity data it contains in relation to its owner.”

The vote in the Senate on this crucial modification yielded 15 votes in favor from the Morena bench and 12 against, underlining the relevance and debate surrounding this issue.

A crucial aspect of this reform is that the CURP with photography It will be mandatory for all Mexican citizens. To obtain it, it will be necessary to register in the National Registry of Citizens, a process that will have the support of a technical advisory committee, subject to the provisions established in the regulations.

However, it is important to highlight that, despite the mandatory nature of this procedure, No sanctions will be imposed on those who do not carry the CURP with a photograph .

An element to take into account is the frequency of updating this document. The new regulations establish that the CURP must be renewed at least every 15 years. In the event that substantial modifications are required in the appearance of the owner, the renewal must be carried out within a period of 30 days from said changes, thus ensuring the integrity and updating of the information contained in the document.

(With information from El Informador)