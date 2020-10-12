– If someone accuses me of bloodlust – good health. I do not insist on these numbers, but the fine must definitely be sensitive, otherwise it loses its meaning. For example, in Spain, for the lack of a mask, a fine of 5,000 euros. I myself wear a mask and gloves when I go to a store or other crowded place, – told “AiF” Vladimir Pozner. – When, even before the pandemic, I was making a film about Japan, I noticed that many people there wear masks. They explained to me that this is such a manifestation of responsibility, so those who do not wear a mask are either simply lazy or do not understand, and then they need to be explained. And if they continue to persist in this idiocy of theirs, it remains to fine.