Ford is experimenting with all kinds of ways in which a drone can become part of your car. Think of ways to improve safety or to make your life easier. Ford’s ideas won’t all make it to the real world, but it doesn’t make the research into drone capabilities any less fascinating. Patents reveal the plans.

The drawings show concepts that should improve safety and comfort in cars. For example, there is one where a drone is in the back of a Ford F-150 and goes to work in an emergency. The drone has its own hangar on the back of the car and takes off in the event of an accident. He shines a bright light from the air to show the emergency services the way.

Home delivery lands on the roof of your car

In another concept there is a landing platform for the drone on top of the car. During a traffic jam, the drone can be used to deliver dinner to a hungry customer. Saves another turn and the risk of kissing a curb at the McDrive. Maybe the drone can immediately blow that dirty frying air out of the car.

Yet another idea is that the device flies a bit ahead to let the car know what the situation is ahead. Think of roadworks or traffic on the road. Although you could argue that this function is already largely fulfilled by all kinds of apps on your phone and in the infotainment system.

Ford is also thinking about the unmanned aircraft being able to land itself while the car is moving. By the way, it doesn’t just stay with cars when it comes to the car brand. Ford shows in a patent that they are considering the application on boats. Speedboats and drones? Sounds like the script for a James Bond movie.