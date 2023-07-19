Home page politics

From: Nadia Austel

Soldiers from a Russian Northern Fleet brigade during a training exercise. © Lev Fedoseyev/TASS/IMAGO

A race for supremacy in the Arctic begins for Russia and NATO: melting poles and dwindling resources fuel the struggle.

WASHINGTON, DC – For some time, European and US intelligence agencies have been keeping a closer eye on the world above the Arctic Circle. In recent decades, the icy regions of the Arctic Sea have hardly played a role. Two points have the situation under that German Institute for International Politics and Security now fundamentally changed: the melting of the polar ice due to climate change and the Aggressive war of Russia against Ukraine.

Less ice in the Arctic Sea means, on the one hand, that shipping will open up new avenues. On the other hand, a race for the region’s natural resources will also begin. Since the Ukraine war has partially paralyzed the Russian economy and the army urgently needed supplies from the manufacturers needed, these are for Russia become even more important. “The Arctic has become more important because nuclear weapons have become more important,” said Major General Lars Sivert Lervik, chief of the Norwegian Army.

USA and Russia: There is a heightened alert in the Arctic

According to a report by the Washington Post have also observed that Russia has revived Soviet-era military installations in the Arctic. At the same time, the war in the Ukraine and the associated dramatic deterioration in Western relations Moscow put the border areas of Scandinavia to Russia on heightened alert.

Among other things, this is reflected in Finland’s NATO membership – and probably soon Sweden too. But also the USA themselves introduced changes. In the spring of 2023, for the first time in 65 years, an American aircraft carrier docked at a Norwegian port, like the Washington Post reported. This made a stop in Oslo before taking part in exercises with NATO allies in the north.

USA and Russia in the Arctic: For NATO, “the yellow light has turned red”

Around the same time, Foreign Minister Antony Blinken also traveled to the region and announced that the US would reopen a diplomatic post in Tromso, they said post further. The US diplomat, expected next month, would be the first to be sent to the Norwegian Arctic coastal city since the 1990s.

For the NATO allies, “the yellow light has turned red,” said a high-ranking US official who only wanted to comment anonymously. Countries must now inform each other better about “destabilizing actions and things that seem strange,” he said. He added: “We have to be less naive and more careful”.

Nato and Russia spying in the Arctic? “We must be less naive and more attentive”

Such “strange things” could be, for example, espionage activities in the arctic regions. Last year, for example, the Norwegian media about the case of a man who had smuggled himself in as a Brazilian guest researcher at a Norwegian university. The man, posing as a 37-year-old Brazilian researcher, was said to have come to Tromso to work on polar issues. However, when Norwegian authorities arrested him in October 2022, they discovered that he was a 44-year-old Russian citizen.

Frode Berg, a retired Norwegian border inspector, says Norway is ill-prepared for possible Russian operations. Loud Washington Post he spent 23 months in a Moscow prison on espionage charges. He was released as part of a prisoner exchange. He is concerned about his country’s lack of alertness, he explains post. Because of his experiences, he perceives possible spies, he said. “Other people close their eyes.”

USA and Russia in the Arctic: “We all see how Russia acts”

There are also concerns, according to Western officials, that Russia has mapped critical underwater infrastructure in the Arctic Sea and could commit acts of sabotage against Europe. Last month, NATO is said to have set up a center to protect underwater pipelines and cables.

Thomas Nilsen, editor of the Russian-Norwegian online newspaper Barents Observer, refers to the Kola Peninsula in Russia. Russia’s Northern Fleet, equipped with the most modern technology for air and sea forces, is stationed there just a few kilometers from the border with Norway. He sees this position as Moscow’s last bastion before the border with NATO partners in the Arctic. He also does not rule out that Russia has already stationed submarines covertly in the region.

Defense Policy Director at the Finnish Ministry of Defense Janne Kuusela said the Washington Post, the risk of a conventional military confrontation in the Arctic is still low, but this does not rule out a conflict in the coming years. “We all see how Russia acts,” he said. (n / A)