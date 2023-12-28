Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Press Split

2024 will be a great election year. The results from the USA, Russia or Austria could be bitter – but something new is also conceivable.

Frankfurt – The year 2024 is casting its shadow ahead – it will probably be turbulent, not least when it comes to elections: almost half of the world's population lives in countries where elections will be held next year. A new president is chosen in around 30 countries, and the composition of parliament is determined in around 20 others.

The populists are worried in advance: a comeback by Donald Trump could have serious consequences for Europe and the war in Ukraine. In East Germany, current surveys are fueling concerns about the AfD's electoral success; In Austria, too, the FPÖ could reach heights that were thought to have been forgotten. However, a first is also possible in Latin America – a woman at the head of the state of Mexico.

USA: Will Trump return?

Donald Trump has not yet been chosen as the Republican candidate. But it is considered likely that the ex-president will replace the incumbent president on November 5th, despite several ongoing criminal proceedings Joe Biden challenges. It would be the same constellation as in the last presidential election. Trump has still not acknowledged his defeat at the time – his lie about the “stolen election” culminated in his supporters storming the Capitol. Disinformation is also expected to determine the 2024 election campaign. Just like the discussion as to whether an 81-year-old and his then 78-year-old presumed challenger are suitable to rule the USA in their old age.

Donald Trump also wants to achieve a victory in the super election year of 2024 – international concerns are great. © IMAGO/Lily Smith/The Register

Russia: Putin has eliminated the opposition

Wladimir Putin has been in power in Russia for 23 years. In 2020, he had the constitution amended so that he could theoretically remain president until 2036 – which would mean he would trump Josef Stalin in terms of length of office(s). It was only in December that Putin officially announced his candidacy for the election on March 17th; the 71-year-old wants to rule for another six years. He hardly has to fear opposing candidates. Against the backdrop of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, the opposition and civil society were silenced. The main political opponents are either dead, in exile or in prison, like Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin's greatest enemy. He was ultimately transferred to an Arctic prison camp.

European elections: test for the right-wing populists

In the world's largest transnational election, more than 400 million eligible voters from 27 EU countries will determine the 720 members of the European Parliament in June. After the victory of the right-wing populists in Italy and the Netherlands and the current immigration debate, the vote is a test of the electoral potential of the extreme right at the European level.

Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg: AfD is ahead in surveys

A new state parliament will be elected in three eastern German states in 2024: in Saxony and Thuringia on September 1st, in Brandenburg three weeks later on September 22nd. According to the surveys, the right-wing populist AfD could become the strongest force in all three federal states. The AfD only recently won its first mayoral post in Pirna, Saxony.

India: Prime Minister Modi favorite

Almost a billion Indians are called upon to elect the parliament of the world's most populous nation in April and May. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his nationalist BJP party are seeking a third term in office. Modi's political career is based on the support of more than a billion Hindus. Critics accuse him of stoking hostility against the Muslim minority. His supporters credit him with improving India's reputation in the world. Although Modi has restricted civil liberties in recent years, he is the clear favorite in the election. Due to the size of the country, the vote will take several weeks.

Mexico: First female president?

In June, a woman could become president of Mexico for the first time. That would be a powerful symbol in a country where thousands of women are murdered every year. Two women are considered favorites to succeed President Andrés Manuel López Obrador: former Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, from the left-wing ruling party Morena, and Senator Xóchitl Gálvez, the opposition alliance's candidate.

Iran: First election after mass protests

Parliamentary elections in Iran will take place on March 1, 18 months after the death of Mahsa Amini. The young Kurdish woman's death after her arrest by moral police sparked months of mass demonstrations against political and religious leaders. The protest was severely suppressed, hundreds were killed and thousands arrested. Before the youngest The 2020 election featured numerous reform-minded and moderate candidates excluded, so that the Iranians could only choose between conservatives and ultra-conservatives.

Austria: Right-wing populist FPÖ leads in the polls

Not a big country – but an important neighbor of Germany: the National Council elections in Austria will take place in autumn 2024 at the latest. So far, an unequal alliance between the conservative ÖVP and the Greens has ruled Vienna. Surveys from December also suggest a shift to the right is possible here: the right-wing populist FPÖ led the field with around 30 percent, followed by the social democratic SPÖ. Similar to Germany, the government parties are far from regaining a majority according to demographic data. (AFP/fn)