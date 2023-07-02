Dina Mahmoud (London)

Amid indications of an accelerating temperature rise in most parts of the world this June, climate experts warn that the problem of global warming on our planet is about to enter an unknown area, which scientists may not have calculated before.

Although the phenomenon of climate change and its consequences have not been hidden from anyone for decades, experts are now expressing their concern about what was recorded during the current month of hotter weather than usual, which threatens that the earth will witness more extreme weather phenomena and unprecedented heat waves, although over the course of the next few months. It is estimated that the first few days of June witnessed an average rise of more than one and a half degrees above pre-industrial levels. 20th, for example, late 2021.

Experts point out that the increase in the pace of this rise since the beginning of this year was more evident in the European continent, after it was found that it is significantly more than the global average, amounting to about twice that, which is attributed primarily to emissions of gases that cause greenhouse. The unusually hot weather in Europe leads to the large part of its countries facing widespread droughts, and the continent’s lands witnessing forest fires, which devoured large areas of them, and caused numbers of deaths and injuries, in addition to a decrease in the levels of many rivers that flow. in this part of the world.

In statements published by the Irish newspaper “The Irish Times” on its website, experts indicated that the temperature of the waters of the Atlantic Ocean off the coasts of Britain and Ireland in recent weeks had risen by 4 or 5 degrees above the normal rate for that period of the year, which was described as A “marine heat wave” of a severe category.

The rise in the temperature of the oceans, which cover about 70% of the Earth’s surface, affects the average global temperatures. It also causes damage to fish populations and coral reefs, and leads to a rise in sea levels near the coasts.

Experts considered that the trend towards which the phenomenon of “global warming” has been moving since the beginning of this year is pushing the problem of warming to a new level, and raising fears that 2023 will become the hottest year since the start of recording, exceeding the record high that was previously recorded in 2016.