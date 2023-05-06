10 Sprints in 2024?

Over the weekend in Miami, the will emerged on the part of the American property of Liberty Media to evaluate the expansion of the Sprints from the current 6 to 10 appointmentsalready starting from 2024. The Baku weekend saw the debut of the new format, which envisaged making Saturday as an event in its own right, with dedicated qualifying and a race, the outcome of which will no longer affect the grid starting on Sunday. Stefano Domenicalipresident of Formula One Group, considered the experiment positive: “Our main idea is to create action from Friday to Sunday. The first attempt with the new format has been very encouraging and we have received positive reactions from partners, promoters and teams. Traditional fans seem less enthusiastic about the news, but our plan isn’t to bring the Sprint to every grand prix, maybe we’ll get to a third of the calendar“.

The opinion of Wolff and Horner

The number one of the Mercedes team spoke on the subject in the press conference dedicated to the team principals, Toto Wolff: “If we can add anything to the show, it’s okay to do so. We are in an experimental phase, some things work and others maybe not. Then together with the commercial rights holder, with Stefano Domenicali, we will make the right decisions. I am more conservative and with Stefano we joke a lot about this. I I prefer qualifying on Saturday and the GP on Sunday, but I understand that as a sport we need to develop. But as long as we have the same goals, which is the best possible entertainment while preserving the credibility of the sport, we will try to do things ”.

He replied to his rival Christian HornerRed Bull team principal: “I think last Saturday’s Sprint was a real event and I think having separated the Sprint from the GP is a good thing. But I think it is necessary to work further on the rules, for example, I don’t think it’s right not to be able to touch the car after a practice session. And the use of tires should also be examined. Personally I would like them to be used freely, at least in Q3. Changes are always unpopular, but I think these 6 Sprints should be done, to then reflect all together at the end of the year”.

Verstappen’s discontent, Horner is quiet

Some time ago the words of Max Verstappen, who had mooted a possible withdrawal of Formula 1 at the end of his current contract (expiring in 2028), should Formula 1 continue to add Sprints and move away from his true essence. Could the 10 Sprints evoked for 2024 push the two-time world champion away more quickly? Christian Horner is not worried: “Fortunately, his contract still has many years of validity and therefore I don’t see it as an imminent risk. Naturally, he has his own opinion on this matter and will always speak openly about it, expressing his opinion. I think it’s hard to look too far ahead. Did Fernando Alonso ever think he’d still race at 42? Probably not. Hamilton is already well beyond the age of 30. I mean, the future is hard to predict. But I think it’s great that the riders have opinions and that they aren’t stereotyped.”