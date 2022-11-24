Something that inevitably happens every year is the farewell of certain important people in the entertainment industry, the clearest example Jason David Frankk, who was reported deceased last Sunday. And now, it is confirmed that the actor of Game of ThronesWilko Johnson He has left this existential plane at the age of 75 due to serious health problems.

It was confirmed that wilko lost his life due to pancreatic cancer, a disease that was detected some time ago, it was in the 2012 when he revealed that he had said problem in his system. By the time he found out about this, he was filming season two of GOT with his role of Ser Ilyn Payne, the same one that he abandoned since he was diagnosed with one year of life.

One of the great wishes of the fans of the series was to see how the friendship between Jamie Lannister and Paynegiven that in the novels of George R. R. Martin They have some of the best backgrounds. If he had found out that he would live many more years than the initial forecast, it is likely that the character would remain intact.

It is worth commenting that wilko johnson He refused chemotherapy. However, the doctors saw that his cancer was not as aggressive as they thought and the actor changed his mind, so he wanted to be treated. By then it was too late to return to his role, but at least he kept on touring with his other passion, rock-style music.

