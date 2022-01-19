Ride the dreamland, Wilier Triestina and Campagnolo together for the Città della Speranza Foundation. The collaboration led to the realization of an important project: to support the Foundation and raise awareness of all cycling enthusiasts and not only on the importance of scientific research.

The project

–

Wilier Triestina presented three of its top-of-the-range models, signed Ride The Dreamland by the Jonny Mole design studio, and put them up for auction. On the websites of the 4 events that made up the Ride the Dremaland 2021 project, it is possible to make children’s dreams come true. It will be possible to make an offer to the City of Hope to win one of the three Wilier Triestina jewels: www.girodelveneto.com, www.serenissimagravel.com, www.venetogo.com and www.venetoclassic.com.