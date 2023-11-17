The Netherlands debate on SBS 6 with party leaders Pieter Omtzigt, Geert Wilders, Dilan Yesilgöz and Frans Timmermans was a great success in terms of viewing figures on Thursday evening, with one and a half million people interested. The audience reacted differently: while some enjoyed the chaos, others thought it was ‘a chicken coop’. Game leader Wilfred Genee is satisfied. “They’re grown people, right? These people want to govern our country soon.”

