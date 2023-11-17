interviewThe Netherlands debate on SBS 6 with party leaders Pieter Omtzigt, Geert Wilders, Dilan Yesilgöz and Frans Timmermans, Thursday evening was a great success in terms of viewing figures, with one and a half million interested people. The audience reacted differently: while some enjoyed the chaos, others thought it was ‘a chicken coop’. Game leader Wilfred Genee is satisfied. “They’re grown people, right? These people want to govern our country soon.”
Dennis Jansen
Latest update:
14:14
