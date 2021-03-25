Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, in an interview with “RIA News” on Thursday, March 25, he spoke about the weather in the European part of Russia in the next five days.

According to him, the weather will be approximately the same in the European part of Russia in the coming days. Due to cyclonic activity in the south, rain and snow are expected even in the Krasnodar square, specifies “Reedus”… Daytime temperatures will be + 6 … + 8 degrees, writes RT…

“Such a homogeneous regime. The north is no different from the south. Full equalization, “- said the forecaster.

Vilfand noted that the most noticeable temperature deviations are expected in Karelia, the Murmansk region and in general in the North-West, where the temperature will be 6 degrees higher than the norm, writes Federal News Agency… The maximum temperature values ​​during the day will be + 4 … + 8 degrees. As the meteorologist noted, these are very high temperatures for the Northwestern District.

In the Moscow region, sunny weather is expected from March 26 to 28, with the exception of Saturday, when light precipitation is predicted. As Vilfand noted, from Thursday, March 25, until Saturday, March 27, the temperature in Moscow will be + 6 … + 8 degrees, in the region – up to +9 degrees, on Sunday it is also expected to reach +9 degrees.

The forecaster clarified that light frosts are expected on Thursday night, on Friday, March 26, there will be night temperatures around zero. As Vilfand explained, the temperature background in the region will be 2-4 degrees higher than normal.

On March 24, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, told Izvestia that the main layer of snow in Moscow will melt by early April, and completely by April 10.

According to him, on April 10, a massive campaign to change winter automobile tires will begin in the city, and a hot season awaits the tire shops.