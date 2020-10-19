On Friday, October 23, in the European part of Russia, the air temperature will rise above normal by 3 degrees, but it will be rainy. On October 19, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand told about this.

In particular, this weather will affect the Central Federal District and the east of the North-West.

“It will be an unusual day when a low pressure trough approaches the center of European Russia. The center of the cyclone will be located to the north. When the low pressure trough approaches (it is so elongated, sharp), there will be a change in circulation. Well-defined southern streams will move along the eastern periphery of this hollow, ”Vilfand quotes “RIA News”…

In this regard, the forecaster specified, the temperature in the region will rise, and the rains will intensify.

So, on the eve, on Thursday in the afternoon, precipitation will begin in the form of rain, and on Friday the thermometer will show up to +13 degrees. The weather will be 3 degrees warmer than normal, but it will remain cloudy and rainy.

Then the temperature will drop again, the Hydrometeorological Center specified.

On October 18, Vilfand warned that abnormal weather was expected in Russia. According to him, in a number of regions the temperature will be 12-14 degrees higher than the climatic norm.