Winter weather will return to Moscow on Monday, January 4th. About this in a conversation with TASS said the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand.

Next week it is expected to cool down to –8 degrees in the daytime and –10 degrees below zero at night. On Monday, during the day it will be from 0 degrees to -5 degrees, at night – up to 7 degrees below zero.

The meteorologist also said that on Tuesday it will get colder to -9 degrees, and on Wednesday to -10 degrees. According to Vilfand, “quite winter weather” will set in the capital.

On January 1, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, said that Moscow’s “near-zero apathy” would begin to freeze by Monday, January 4.

On the eve of forecasters, forecasters warned about ice on New Year’s and frosts on Christmas in Moscow. According to forecasts of meteorologists, from January 5, the weather in the capital will be influenced by the colder ridge of the anticyclone from the northeast. On Christmas, the air temperature is expected to drop, it will drop to -10 degrees.