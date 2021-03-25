The synoptic spring season has come in the center of European Russia. About it “RIA News” on Thursday, March 25, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said.

According to the expert, there is a concept of natural synoptic seasons for the atmosphere. Thus, the natural synoptic spring season in the center of European Russia roughly coincides with the end of the second decade of March, as well as the beginning of the third decade.

“This year, both the spring mood and the circulation features of the atmosphere indicate that the natural synoptic season of spring has begun,” the meteorologist noted.

Wilfand added that there is a change in atmospheric circulation in the spring mode, but this does not mean a strong warming. This season, on average, lasts until the first decade of May, the TV channel notes. “Star”… After that, the natural synoptic season will begin – the first half of summer, the specialist concluded.

Earlier on March 25, Vilfand spoke about the weather in the European part of Russia in the next five days. According to him, the weather on the territory in the coming days will be approximately the same. Due to cyclonic activity in the south, rain and snow are expected in the Krasnodar square. Daytime temperatures will be + 6 … + 8 degrees. The most noticeable temperature deviations are expected in Karelia, the Murmansk region and in the North-West as a whole, where the temperature will be 6 degrees higher than the norm.