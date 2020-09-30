The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, said that the abnormal heat in the European part of Russia will last at least until Monday, October 5.

According to him, during this time the temperature during the day will be 5-6 degrees above normal, the thermometers will reach the mark from +17 to +20 degrees. This is due to the fact that the European part of the country is located in the warm part of the anticyclone.

“It will be cloudy with clearings, enough sun, and no significant change in the situation is visible. Even on Monday, the temperature will remain, although there will be more clouds. The same comfortable weather, velvet season, continues on the Black Sea. The water temperature in Gelendzhik and Sochi is 25 degrees, even in Alushta, Yalta, Evpatoria, Feodosia, Anapa, 22-23 degrees, which is extremely rare in Crimea at this time of the year, “he said.RIA News»On Wednesday 30 September.

Vilfand also said that it will rain in the Crimea and Krasnodar Territory. According to forecasters, there will be no precipitation in Sochi, however, due to the instability of the weather, they are possible.

On September 26, a climatologist said that a long Indian summer in Russia could lead to snowless and damp December.