The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, predicted when frosts would return in the European part of Russia. His words lead RIA News…

According to him, forecasters predict a heterogeneous March, it is possible that temperatures will drop to minus 15 degrees. “When – we’ll tell you three days before this event,” said Vilfand.

Earlier, Vilfand said that the coming warming in the European territory of Russia will bring icy conditions with it. In addition, according to the expert, at this time the regions will be cloudy, cloudy and gloomy. He added that on February 25, wet snow and rain, strong winds, melting snow are expected in the central part of Russia. The specialist also added that by the end of the week in the south of the country there will be significant warming, up to 10-12 degrees, but on the night of March 1 it will become colder again.