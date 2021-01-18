On Thursday, January 21, a sharp increase in temperature will occur in the European part of Russia and will last at least until Saturday, said Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center on January 18.

It is noted that such weather will be especially noticeable in the southern and western regions. According to the meteorologist, the warming will be due to the fact that air masses will move from the southwest, not the north. Thus, warm air, formed in the west of the Mediterranean, over the subtopic waters of the Atlantic, will begin to flow into European Russia through the south of western Europe.

“This will lead to the fact that during Thursday the temperature will change by 12-13 degrees during the day. Already in the evening on Thursday, the temperature background – minus 2 – minus 4. On Friday afternoon, thaw weather, and on Saturday afternoon – from minus 2-3 degrees. By the end of the week, the weather will be 10 degrees above normal, “- quoted by Vilfand “RIA News”…

At the same time, the forecaster emphasized that in the Volga region, in the Urals, as well as in the north and center of Western Siberia, anomalous cold will remain and the temperature will be 12-16 degrees below the climatic norm.

Earlier that day, Vilfand said that an abnormally warm week is expected in a number of Russian regions.