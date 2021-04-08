In Moscow on Friday, April 9, atmospheric pressure is expected to rise to 750-753 mm Hg, and by the weekend this figure will be 760 mm Hg. This was announced on Thursday, April 8, by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand. TASS…

The standard atmospheric pressure for the capital is 748 mm Hg

“The pressure starts to grow, and very intensively. The pressure on Friday will increase by 15-18 mm Hg compared to Thursday and will continue to grow until Saturday-Sunday, ”he said.

As the scientist explained, by the weekend atmospheric pressure will rise to 760 mm Hg, while on Thursday it was 735 mm Hg. According to Vilfand, this is due to the fact that after the southern cyclone comes a period of anticyclonic weather.

On April 8, the leading expert of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, said that next week would bring “super spring”. As the forecaster noted, it will be sunny and no precipitation, the average day temperature will exceed +5. Birds will return to Moscow. Drivers can safely change tires for summer tires, he concluded.