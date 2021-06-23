The temperature in the European part of Russia will drop slightly this week, said Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center.

According to him, in the north-west of the region, the thermometer will begin to decline as early as Thursday, and in the center of the Central Federal District, a slight decline is expected only on Sunday.

“The weather will be cloudy, and the temperature will drop from Thursday. The temperature background will be 26-30 degrees, immediately decrease by 7-8 degrees. By Friday – more cloudy weather and precipitation “, – quotes the forecaster “RIA News” June 23rd.

As Wilfand noted, residents of the center of European Russia should not expect a sharp drop in temperature. Until the end of the week in the region, the heat will remain +34 … +36 degrees, but on Sunday it will be followed by a decrease to +32 … +33.

“On Sunday, there are conditions for the formation of small clouds, even in some areas, maybe 5% of the territory, there will be light rain,” the meteorologist emphasized.

At the same time, at the beginning of next week, the thermometer will show +30 … + 32 degrees, which is five to six degrees higher than the norm, but “not by 10-11, as now.”

On June 21, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, said that the “atmospheric monster” generated by the prolonged heat can bring showers, thunderstorms, hail, sometimes squall winds and even a hurricane to Moscow by the weekend.