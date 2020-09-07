Within the Arctic zone of Russia, the above zero temperature anomaly is about 10 levels. This was introduced by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Middle Roman Vilfand.

He stated that within the north of Yakutia, regardless of precipitation within the type of snow, the temperature will stay very excessive for this area: 8-10 levels, though there ought to already be unfavourable values.

Within the north of Taimyr and Yamal, very excessive temperatures are additionally anticipated – as much as +20 levels. That is ten levels greater than the multiyear values.

“It shouldn’t be so in precept, however we’re observing it,” – the forecaster quotes RIA News…

The coldest temperature in relation to the climatic norm is recorded within the south of the Urals. Within the Omsk and Tomsk areas, the air warms as much as solely 2-5 levels, and frosts are noticed at evening, Vilfand stated.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Middle instructed when actual autumn will come within the middle of the European a part of the Russian Federation.