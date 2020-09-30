The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, said that in the European part of Russia, abnormal heat and daytime temperatures 5-6 degrees above normal will last at least until Monday.

“Daytime temperatures are from 17 to 20 degrees. This is 5-6 degrees above normal. It sounds pretty in early October. It will be cloudy with clearings, a lot of sun, and no significant change in the situation is visible. Even on Monday, the temperature will remain, although there will be more clouds. The same comfortable weather, velvet season, continues on the Black Sea, “- leads RIA News the words of a specialist.

According to him, the water temperature in Sochi and Gelendzhik will be 25 degrees, and in the Crimea – 22-23 degrees. This weather, he added, will last until the end of the week.