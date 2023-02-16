A group of veteran developers of Respawn Entertainment who worked on Titanfall and Apex Legends split from Electronic Arts and created a new development studio, Wildlight Entertainment. The team is currently working on a new ‘epic shooter’ described as ‘big, brave and original’. The company is based in Seattle and Los Angeles and has already been funded (by whom, it is not known).

Wildlight Entertainment, via the own recently created Twitter profilewrote: “We are a new fully funded entertainment studio hyper-focused on creating big, bold and original game universes of epic quality and scale. We have been quietly working on a new IP for some time and while it will take a A little while before we can say more, we are very excited about what’s to come.”

Through a quick analysis of the Wildlight Entertainment staff page (consisting of 28 people for now) we find that many of the team members are veterans of Respawn Entertainment who have worked on Titanfall, Apex Legends or, in most cases, both series. Notably, the first name listed on the page is that of Mohammad Alavi, a former senior game designer on Titanfall 2 who, according to reports, served as director of Titanfall Legends, the never-announced project that has reportedly been canceled by EA.

Another Titanfall 2 senior designer, Chad Grenier, is listed as head of the Wildlight studio and game director. To these add up developers who have worked on Call of Duty, God of War, Uncharted, Halo and even What Remains of Edith Finch.