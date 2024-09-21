The extreme violence that we are living in Mexiconot only affects in every sense the life of the peoplealso puts at serious risk the wildlife lifeparticularly in regions that go from the north to the south of the country, as in our beloved Sinaloaand in Chiapaswhere the racketeeringsadly, already dominates vast territories.

According to various sources, Hundreds of animals have been affected by violence in the country, both directly and indirectly. In terms of species, research by the Brookings Institute estimates that more than a thousand species of animalsboth terrestrial and marine, could be at risk due to the illicit traffickingthe destruction of their habitats by illegal activities and the Lack of control in areas dominated by organized crime.

Among the most vulnerable species are found jaguars, ocelots, toucans, spider monkeys and a wide range of reptiles and exotic birds that inhabit the Mexican jungles and mountains.

And to these species we must undoubtedly add big cats such as Bengal tigers, which are particularly exposed in these regions, as they are often trafficked to be sold illegally as pets or for clandestine shows.

For example, what just happened this week with a Bengal tigress in the municipality of Elota, which fortunately we were able to contribute to its rescue and protection with our specialists from Ostok Sanctuary and the Rescue Unit of the Zoo in Culiacán, of course in collaboration with SEDENA and PROFEPA.

This specimen was first wandering around the streets of Alta Rosa, where unfortunately several homicides have been reported in recent days. It was following an emergency call that the authorities began searching for it.

They finally found her, but all they could do was tie her up in front of a kindergarten, in an area where there had already been clashes and fires for several consecutive days, so there was no way to get the animal out of there without putting more lives at risk.

That is why the Environmental Protection Representation Office of Profepa in Sinaloa contacted us, because they know that we have specialists in handling large felines and all the necessary equipment to be able to get the poor animal out of there, who knows if it escaped from the house where it was kept or if said space was shot or set on fire and the tigress managed to get to safety.

The issue is that what happened is a clear example of the improper handling of these wild animals, mainly by criminal groups, and the serious consequences that this can entail.

Fortunately, this time the tigress did not hurt anyone and no one hurt her.

In Sinaloa alone, there are hundreds of annual reports of animals rescued in similar situations, many of them in deplorable conditions, with injuries or completely malnourished.

And the problem is not limited to Mexico alone. The United Nations estimates that illegal wildlife trade worldwide affects 7,000 species of animals and plants, generating between 7 and 23 billion dollars each year.

Therefore, just a few days before the new government begins, it is essential to understand how vital it is to have a synergy or at least a permanent and serious collaboration between the PIMVS and the UMAS (such as zoological institutions), with organizations such as SEDENA and PROFEPA to confront this type of situation that aggravates the situation of violence, putting even more people and hundreds or thousands of animals at extreme risk.

Peace, as we know, is much more than the absence of war, and peace in our country must begin with respect for all forms of life, human of course, but also wildlife. It may not be in your hands to stop this terrible wave of violence that we are suffering, but it is in your hands to not buy or acquire specimens illegally. And that is already an important step towards cushioning this crisis on many fronts that our wildlife in Mexico is suffering.

