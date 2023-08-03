Dhe story “Stadtbär” by author Katja Gehrmann, which is popular with children, ends with the retreat of the bear and his friends – from beavers to hawks and badgers to foxes – into the forest. In the children’s book, the return to one’s usual living space is the conciliatory end of a trip to the city’s urban canyons. The stress of road traffic affects the animals in such a way that they quickly leave the urban space behind.

In reality, however, cities are not all that unattractive to wildlife. This was reported by the biologist Simon Mösch, a doctoral student at Berlin’s Humboldt University, in a humorous lecture on “wild animals in the city” at the Frankfurt Zoo. “When we look at Germany from the plane, we see a parceled landscape. There are few refuges for animals that aren’t disturbed by agriculture, traffic or industry,” he said. Cities, on the other hand, offer predictable habitats, which is why wild animals can feel at home there. In this way, Mösch reduced fears of being in the vicinity of wild animals in a non-ideological way.



No risk of rabies: a fox sniffs the backpack.

Image: Simon Mösch



Quiz round proves prejudices

It should be emphasized these days that it doesn’t necessarily have to be a city bear or even a city lion who moves in the immediate vicinity of people. The authorities in Berlin had not ruled out such a scenario for days, which is why the police went on a large-scale search – in order to finally expose the lioness as a wild boar thanks to faecal examinations. Mösch thought the excitement was “crazy” from the start. “Every expert who looked at the footage said it must be a wild boar, which in a flashlight beam can look just like a lioness,” he said. History proves the irrationality in the relationship between humans and animals.

This was also shown by the small quiz round that moderator Marco Dinter played through together with Mösch and the audience. In fact, even among the 70 or so listeners, the level of knowledge regarding the existence of beavers on the Main or the dangers of foxes and martens was very low. “Germany has been considered terrestrially rabies-free since the early 2000s, only bats could very rarely pose a threat,” explained Mösch. “Nevertheless, the prejudice persists that foxes bring rabies, also because decades-old warning signs are not removed.”







A stuffed animal in the fur of a big cat

He interpreted the result of the vote in a similar way, in which the majority believed the marten could damage two million cars a year. “But there are fewer than 200,000, which with 50 million cars certainly doesn’t justify demonizing it as an auto marten.”

Frankfurt sensibilities, where no lioness was suspected in the city for a long time, were addressed by Mösch with comments on the Egyptian goose. “As far as I know, it doesn’t have the same good reputation as the squirrel in outdoor pools or parks,” he said jokingly. “People introduced Egyptian geese themselves as beautiful birds, ensuring that they are now an invasive species. Eradication would be very unfair.” Mösch advocates accepting the Egyptian geese. However, one should protect sunbathing areas from excrement by scaring away birds of prey and control the population. And even with rats in the garden, Mösch sees no reason for despair. “That doesn’t mean they have to multiply. You should observe that and first of all be happy that the fox has something to eat.”

In Berlin, by the way, there was a continuation of the lion story. A man alerted the police again in the Dahlem district because of a big cat. In fact, it wasn’t a wild boar. The police identified the supposed big cat as a stuffed animal.