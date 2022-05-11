New Chucklefish-published indie game Wildfrost is card-based roguelike adventure set to arrive this winter for Nintendo Switch and PC.

Announced during today’s Nintendo Indie World showcase, Wildfrost looks like a cross between Hearthstone and Slay the Spire.

It’s being developed as a collaboration between Deadpan Games’ Will Lewis (maker of Steam and Switch roguelike Caveblazers) and artist Gaziter.

A first-look trailer for Wildfrost, out this winter.

Wildfrost is set “in a world on the brink of destruction”, the game’s description reads. “Using deck-building tactics, you’ll head into the frost to battle through enemies to reach the Sun Temple, banishing the Wildfrost and returning peace to the world.”

“Throughout the game, players will have the chance to recruit new card companions and gift them charms to enhance their powers, giving players the upper edge in battles. Return to Snowdwell after each run and rebuild the town, unlock more cards, and encounter new challenges and events for an adventure that has endless replayability.”

An initial set of screenshots shows the area of ​​Snowdell, as well as a Daily Challenge mode:

Sadly, there’s no news today on Witchbrook, Chucklefish’s magic school and town life sim first announced back in 2017. The last update we got on that was back in 2020, when we got a glimpse at a new art style.