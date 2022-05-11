Wildfrost is among the most interesting innovations to emerge from today’s Nintendo Indie World: it is a roguelike card game in the style of Slay the Spire but with a very particular and cartoonish graphic characterization, shown in a trailer and arriving on PC and Nintendo Switch this year.

Developed by Deadpan Games and published by Chucklefishthe game is a roguelike RPG dock builder that recalls the famous Slay the Spire but seems to have a strong identity of its own, also thanks to its graphic characterization.

This is what is reported in the official description released today by the developers on the occasion of the Nintendo Indie World:

“Take on the elements in this roguelike card game. Create and customize your deck as you go on your quest to put an end to the eternal chill. You can also customize and upgrade companion cards and expand the village that serves as a base for your adventures to every new game to unlock new items, events and challenges! “

Wildfrost combines random elements in the random generation of dungeons with the strategy typical of card games of this type, within the grand quest to save the city of Snowdwell from the eternal winter brought by Wildfrost.

The combat system takes place on a 3×2 board, allowing various units to be deployed in strategic formation. There is no precise date yet, but Wildfrost will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PC in the course of thewinter 2022.