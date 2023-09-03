Wildfires | “These have never been put out before” – Finnish firefighters train in the most dangerous places in Portugal

Teams of Finnish firefighters work together with Portuguese elite troops: in wildfires of up to a thousand hectares, in a sea of ​​flames spreading from the waves, in heat of more than 40 degrees. They help and train. Sweden’s big forest fires also woke up Finland.

ALMEIRIM

Heat had risen above 40 degrees, a wildfire spread in the mountains. It proceeded to the village. The flames moved close to the walls of the houses.

Finnish firefighters took part in extinguishing work, the likes of which they had never experienced before.

“The fire spread to the middle of the village, residents were in trouble. We pressed frantically”, describes the suppression of the fire in the municipality of Nelas in eastern Portugal Mikko Kuismanen, shift foreman from the South Karelia rescue service. He came to Portugal in mid-August in a group of 24 Finnish rescuers.

“Fires like this have never been extinguished, and we are unlikely to see them in Finland,” Kuismanen says of his experience.

Finnish firefighters take over the flame front together with Portuguese special rescuers in Nelas, eastern Portugal.

Tommi Martikainen filmed the fire in Nelas.

Portugal had applied for help with the summer fires through the EU rescue service mechanism. Finland offered to send 48 rescuers. The command of the first group ended on August 31. A new group of 24 people arrived on the first day of September for two weeks.

Finns were working with the special unit Fepc of the Portuguese rescue service. The elite troops are sent in their bright yellow overalls to the most demanding firefighting tasks.

Before the first group returned to Finland, the firefighters gathered to exchange experiences at the special forces command center in Almeirim in central Portugal.

Rescue commander of the Helsinki Rescue Service Jani Pitkänen was the team leader of the first group. Pitkänen says in Almeirim that everyone in the group used their free time for the Portugal gig, but they get paid for it from Pelastuopisto.

The Finns arrived to help, but it was at least as important to get training for working on huge fires in a hot and dry climate.

“In Finland, a normal forest fire is about ten hectares. The records have been 260 hectares in Lapland and 230 hectares in Kalajoki. Here they are equated to pieces of trash. According to the locals, a thousand hectares is starting to be normal,” says Pitkänen.

Portuguese rescuer Antonio Ferreira's picture of the rescue work in Nelas.

“Compared to Finnish wildfires, these looked really wild,” says the fire chief Ville Tuominen from the Etelä Savo rescue service.

“The Portuguese often go straight into the heart of the fire. They don’t stay to cool the edges. Hard places in our eyes,” adds the fireman Ari Kokkola From the pine ridge.

Miguel Cruz, Deputy Commander of the Portuguese National Rescue Service.

This it was the first time that foreign fire professionals were connected directly to the Portuguese rescue service and even to the group of special firefighters, says the deputy commander of the national rescue service Miguel Cruz.

“We appreciate that the Finns are trying to go to southern Europe to prepare for the harsh reality of climate change, which we hope not to see in Finland,” says Cruz.

A Finnish group in the Belmonte area in the Serra da Estrela mountains.

The Finns were divided into two rescue stations in Almeirim and to the east in Trancoso. From the bases, they moved to nine extinguishing operations.

Mikko Kuismanen and Ville Tuominen strengthened the group of special firefighters at the station built in Trancoso in the 1930s. The gigs took the mountains to the difficult terrain and to Nelas.

Rescuers Ville Tuominen (left), Jani Kasanen, Ari Kokkola, Mikko Kuismanen and Janne Korhonen at the command center of the special forces under the Portuguese rescue operation in Almeirim.

The fire in the Nelas area was widely reported in Portugal. Five people were slightly injured. Two of them were local firemen and three were residents. Roads were blocked, and twenty people had to be evacuated from the small village of Senhorim.

In the end, a total of five hundred firefighters and seven airplanes or helicopters took part in extinguishing the flames.

The Portuguese firefighting equipment includes firefighting aircraft and helicopters. The picture is from Belmonte in the Serra da Estrela mountains.

A firefighting gig in the countryside could last twenty hours, two days at the longest. The load was increased by an extreme heat period. In Trancoso, the heat reached 44 degrees at its worst.

“Of course, I had to rest and refuel. Could ten liters have gone in a ten-hour shift”, Kuismanen calculates.

The Finns were surprised by the enormous speed, magnitude and power of the spread of the fires in Portugal.

“Top fires spread very quickly from one top to another, accelerated by the strong wind. The trees suddenly burned hollow, the wood began to fall and the branches to drop. In a few situations, the Portuguese ordered that we now pack away smartly, taking the tools and hoses with us,” says Kuismanen

The Portuguese make a lot of use of counterfire, and the Finns practiced that as well. Observing the direction of the wind closely, another fire front is made against the fire front.

“In Eastern Finland, we could learn and specialize in counterfire,” reflects the fire marshal Jani Kasanen from the Pohjois Savo rescue service. “We could practice with connoisseurs of burning. Counterfire saves a lot of resources.”

According to the group’s assessment, the Portuguese are also “light years” ahead of Finns in predicting and analyzing fire behavior and wildfire movements.

from Imatra fireman Kari Riiali and group leader Vasco Cabo are looking at the special tools of the Almeirim command center. They pull on long leather firefighting gloves and display a tool known as a cutting or fire rake.

Finns and Portuguese with fire rakes in the countryside in Monchique in the Algarve province.

The terrain is cleared with a serrated sharp rake in order to create a fire break line, Cabo explains. These are the ones they just had fun with in the mountains of Monchique in the Algarve. Riiali and Cabo have a short night’s sleep behind them, because the shift including driving distances stretched to 48 hours.

“When we got there, the flames were already out. Early in the morning we were left with the essential task of Clearing the terrain with these tools to prevent smoldering colonies. The Finns didn’t need to be advised, they act like a part of us”, praises Vasco Cabo.

Cabo states that the Portuguese and Finns have built strong trust and learned to know each other’s strengths. It will be a huge advantage if they meet in future crises.

Kari Riiali says that he has worked in his profession for 23 years and there have never been such tough gigs. “The Portuguese are absolutely top class. They go into their heavy jobs 150 percent with huge motivation.”

Imatra firefighter Kari Riiali (left) learned "expanding perspectives and new extinguishing methods" during the journey of the Portuguese special firefighter and team leader Vasco Cabo.

Riiali, who works at the rescue service in South Karelia, wanted to go to Portugal so that she could prepare for the future in her profession. “No one knows how the climate will change in ten or twenty years.”

Deputy Commander According to Miguel Cruz, there have been almost six thousand fires in Portugal this year. Almost all fires start from people’s careless actions and fire handling, he says.

About a fifth of the fires have been arson. This year, luckily, there have been no immense seas of flames, called sixth generation fires.

Giant firestorms that took more than a hundred lives raged in the country in 2017, after which investments have been made in forest management and it is also being avoided under the threat of fines.

During this year, 32,400 hectares of forest and terrain have been thickened. “The numbers seem big, but they are clearly below the ten-year average when compared to this time of year.”

Cruz says that as a result of prolonged periods of drought and heat, the fire season now lasts throughout the year.

Mäntyharju firefighter Ari Kokkola (in front) extinguished flames with Portuguese special rescuers in the terrain of Belmonte in the Serra da Estrela mountains on August 22.

Swedish the big forest fires five years ago also woke up Finland, says Jani Pitkänen. That is why a forest fire formation of five rescue agencies in Eastern and Southeastern Finland is now being built with EU funding.

The goal is to assemble a group of five hundred employees that will operate in Finland and, if necessary, also in other parts of the world. When the first ones in the group receive certification in a year, they will be operational for seven years.

Pitkänen hopes that the Finns will have the opportunity to train in Portugal next year as well through this so-called standby transfer. The team leader praises the Portuguese profusely for allowing the team to get into real action on the front line in the most demanding places.

Commander José Realinho (left) leads the special forces under the Portuguese National Rescue Service. Jani Pitkänen, rescue commander of the Helsinki Rescue Service, led the Finnish group in Portugal.