Wildfires | “The heat must be continuous” – the fires in Greece are fueled by wind and non-existent rains

The worst fire areas are not expected to rain for at least the next 10 days, the meteorologist predicts.

In Greece huge wildfires are raging, due to which tens of thousands of people have had to be evacuated. At least the weather won’t ease the situation in the next few days, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen.

“There is no rain expected for the worst fire areas for the next ten days,” Keränen says about the forecasts.

On the other hand, it may rain a little in the northern parts of Greece, Spain and Italy.

Wind can spread wildfires over an even wider area.

“In the direction of Ródos, the wind is quite strong, like ten meters per second. It has a significant impact on fire control,” explains Keränen.

According to him, the temperature in Greece will remain above 30 degrees. In Spain, a heat wave raises temperatures up to 30–35 degrees.

Instead, according to Keränen, temperatures in Italy will partially return to 20 degrees.

“There is not a terribly big change happening in the Mediterranean in the near future, so the hot conditions will continue,” Keränen sums up the outlook for the next few days.

People sat in their cars watching the fire in the village of Malona in Rhodes on Tuesday.

The rescuer was holding a cat and two rabbits after rescuing them from a raging fire between the villages of Kiotar and Gennad.

A deer runs on a burnt hill near the villages of Kiotar and Gennad.