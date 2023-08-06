Wildfires | The fire that raged near the border between Spain and France has been brought under control

However, the authorities are still instructing the residents of the area to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel.

Rescuers The forest fire raging near the border of Spain and France has been contained. However, the rescue personnel could not estimate how long it would take for the fire to be completely brought under control.

Area residents should still stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel, officials said.

On Saturday, it was also possible to use airplanes in the extinguishing work, because the strong winds that previously made the extinguishing work difficult had subsided.

Spanish authorities According to In total, more than 130 people have been evacuated from several villages in the area, which is also popular with tourists.

According to the authorities, the cause of the fire is being investigated.

In Andalusia, on the other hand, the authorities said on Saturday that a fire is also being extinguished in the autonomous region in the southern part of Spain.

According to the Spanish media, around 70 people have been evacuated from the area, where the temperature has been high and the wind strong.

In addition, residents of the city of Huelva have been instructed to stay at home. Airplanes and helicopters have been involved in Metsäpalo’s firefighting operations, and two major roads have been closed to traffic.