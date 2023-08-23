Wildfires | The climate crisis made Canadian forest fires twice as likely, say researchers

The use of fossil fuels made fires at least twice as likely, the study shows.

Researchers have found that the conditions that caused extreme wildfires in Canada this year were at least twice as likely due to the human-induced climate crisis. Tells about the topic The Guardian.

Due to forest fires, parts of the United States and Canada were covered in toxic smoke. Canada’s wildfire season has been the largest and most destructive in the country’s history, with fires destroying nearly 14 million hectares of land.

Fires the extent is double the previous record. The fires have caused thousands of evacuations and more than ten deaths.

Scientists have now analyzed the conditions that caused the fires that raged in the Canadian province of Quebec in May and July. They found that the climate crisis caused by fossil fuel use made the conditions at least twice as likely.

The fire-prone weather, on the other hand, made wildfires at least 20 percent stronger.

The study, conducted by researchers from Canada, Britain and the Netherlands, found that while fire-prone weather conditions were unprecedented, they will no longer be unexpected. Similar weather conditions will become more common as the climate continues to warm.

“The word unprecedented does not do justice to the severity of Canada’s wildfires this year,” said Yan BoulangerNatural Resources Canada researcher and research team member.

“From a scientific point of view, the doubling of the previous record is shocking. Climate change is greatly increasing the flammability of wildfires – meaning that a single spark, regardless of its source, can quickly turn into a burning inferno.”

Although climate change itself does not start huge forest fires, it helps create a suitable platform for them by drying vegetation, which becomes easy fuel for the flames.

The early summer provided ideal conditions for wildfires as Canada’s national temperature record for May and June was broken with new readings. The heat, combined with low humidity and shrinking snowpack, helped the fires spread quickly.

Philippe Gachona researcher at the Université du Québec à Montréal, said snow cover has traditionally limited the extent of wildfires in Canada.

“This year, high temperatures led to rapid snowmelt and disappearance in May, particularly in eastern Quebec, leading to unusually early forest fires,” he said.

Researchers have previously been reluctant to link individual events to the climate crisis, but the emerging field of attribution research has helped scientists draw stronger and faster conclusions about global warming’s impact on extreme weather.

Recent studies have shown that the heat waves that hit the United States, Europe and China this year would have been almost impossible without the conditions caused by the climate crisis.

“Until we stop using fossil fuels, the number of wildfires will continue to grow and will burn larger areas for longer periods of time,” said Friederike Ottoa climate scientist at Imperial College London.